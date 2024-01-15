Benioff And Weiss Reveal Why They Left Their Star Wars Trilogy







David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are some of the most well-known showrunners of the 2010s due to their work on the HBO Game of Thrones television series. Despite the poor reception of its final season, the series became one of the most popular shows in television history.



Due to this success, the duo had the opportunity to develop their own take on the galaxy far, far away when they were offered their own Star Wars trilogy at Lucasfilm. However, in 2019 the duo left the project to pursue a deal with Netflix. Since then, not much has been known as to why they left. But now, a recent interview seems to shed some light on the matter.



When recently speaking with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss their upcoming Netflix series “3 Body Problem,” the subject of their canceled trilogy came up. Benioff then went on to state what their trilogy would have been about. He said:



“We wanted to do The First Jedi. Basically, how the Jedi Order came to be, why it came to be, the first lightsaber, etc.“



Weiss then chimed in and said: “And we were annoyed as hell when Rian Johnson called his movie ‘The Last Jedi.’ He completely destroyed the obvious title for what we were working on.“



And when asked what led to the project getting axed Benioff stated:



“Lucasfilm ended up not wanting to do a First Jedi story. We had a very specific story idea in mind, and ultimately, they decided they didn’t want to do that. And we totally get it. It’s their company and their IP, but we weren’t the droids they were looking for.“







Overall, the reason why the trilogy was never made was due to that old tradition Lucasfilm is known for, “creative differences.” Those two words have been used to explain why multiple directors and writers left their projects, with some ending up canceled. Like the Rogue Squadron film by Patty Jenkins or the now-canceled Kevin Feige Star Wars film.



Interestingly enough, Lucasfilm is currently working on their own take on the first Jedi with the in-development Dawn of the Jedi with James Mangold. Benioff and Weiss were just a few years too early with their pitch, as Lucasfilm has now softened on the concept.



What do you think? Should the duo have gotten their chance to do an origin of the Jedi trilogy? Or was it best for them to exit? Let us know.



Source: The Hollywood Reporter