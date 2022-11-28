Before Luke Skywalker, There Was Starkiller Hero

Ralph McQuarrie’s concept art of the character who would eventually evolve into Luke Skywalker is getting more attention, finally. While Starkiller Hero had popped up in the Hasbro 3.75″ Star Wars toy line from time to time, she rarely popped up in the collectibles market.

Thanks to Gentle Giant, the would-be hero of the first Star Wars film is getting immortalized into a Mini Bust. Unfortunately, you must be part of the company’s Premier Guild Membership to pre-order the $130 collectible. Pre-orders for Master Members start today, and Apprentice Members get a chance on November 30th. Starkiller is expected to arrive in the third quarter of 2023.

This mini-bust, depicting the original, female appearance of the Starkiller Hero, holds a lightsaber in one hand a blaster in the other. Standing approximately 6 inches tall and limited to only 750 pieces, it comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity, packaged in a full-color box.

Before we knew Star Wars was an episodic series, George Lucas’s space opera was shaping up far differently than we eventually saw on screen in 1977. Ralph McQuarrie’s concept art pitched several variations that could have drastically changed the pop culture phenomenon. From Han Solo and stormtroopers wielding lightsabers and Chewie looking like a bug-eyed 1950s monster, the basic building blocks were there, but how would Star Wars have hit if Luke Skywalker was a woman?

Known as Starkiller Hero, the female version of Luke also has a lightsaber, but she looks like more of an adventurer than her angsty counterpart from Tattooine. Starkiller (no relation to the Force Unleashed character) looks a lot like Rey. Could the late 1970s have given multiple strong female protagonists? Could Ripley and Starkiller co-exist during this time in the science fiction genre? Who knows.

Episode II: The Clone Wars may have used Starkiller Heroe’s design to inspire one character’s clothing. Parts of her concept outfit and bits from the original Han Solo design appear to show up on Zam Wesell’s costume. She was the shape-shifting bounty hunter Jango hired to take out Padme.

[Source: Gentle Giant]