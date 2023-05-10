‘Beetlejuice 2’ Hits Theatres September 2024







‘Beetlejuice 2,’ starring Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega, received a release date from Warner Bros. for September 6, 2024.

Let the jokes about saying his name three times begin. Beetlejuice returns to the big screen next year, according to reports. Warner Bros. has announced that “Beetlejuice 2” will be released on the big screen on Sept. 6, 2024.

Unless movie release schedules change, this movie will release on the same weekend as Marvel’s “Blade” starring Mahershala Ali. Of course, that Marvel movie faces production delays due to the writers strike currently. Labor Day weekend often brings box office success for films.

At this point, we know very little about this sequel. We suspect that Danny Elfman will write the music for this film. We do know that Michael Keaton returns as the infamous Beetlejuice. Winona Ryder will play Lydia Deetz reprising her role in the 1988 movie.

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega, of “Wednesday” fame, plays Lydia Deetz’s child. Speculation about the plot leads to the Ortega character probably bringing back the ghost with the most by saying his name three times. Movie production should start soon in London.

Brad Pitt’s Plan B is producing “Beetlejuice 2.” Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who worked with Burton on “Wednesday,” wrote the screenplay.

This movie franchise expanded in several areas of other media as well as a Broadway show. Theme parks fans experienced a “Beetlejuice” themed Halloween Horror Nights house at Universal Studios Florida in 2021. Universal Orlando theme park fans love Beetlejuice. The Beetlejuice character has done the pre-show for the long-running “Universal Orlando’s Horror Make-Up Show.” Beetlejuice continues as a popular walk-around character at Universal Studios Florida.

Based on that, rumors will begin about having a new Halloween Horror Nights house in 2024 or 2025 based on this new movie. However, contractual conversations between Universal and Warner Bros. can be interesting with the spooky-style properties.

Also, since the “Beetlejuice” property continues to sell merchandise and even had a “Build-A-Bear,” this movie should do well. Of course, the movie industry faces more challenges than in 1988, when the first movie came out. Still, with Ortega’s rising popularity, and the return of Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, fan interest will be high.

How excited are you that this long-rumored movie has a release date? Let us know in the comment below.