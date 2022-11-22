Beautiful Embroidered Peach Spirit Jerseys are Now Available

When it comes to Spirit Jerseys I have a problem. Lately the price increases have done wonders to stop me from buying up more Spirit Jerseys, but a new embroidered, peach version might get me to spend money again. However, the price is up more than usual and is quickly making me change my mind. I have to wonder how much farther they will push the pricing on these pieces. This jersey sure is beautiful though.
Shop Disney now has the Disneyland and Walt Disney World versions of this piece available. Let’s take a look!
Disneyland Peach Spirit Jersey- $89.99
Sizes S-XXL
“Get into the spirit of Disneyland with this pullover jersey in pretty peach! Featuring the Disneyland logo on the back, ”D” icon on the front and embroidered flowers and butterflies on the sleeve, this cute top is perfect for making wonderful memories at The Happiest Place on Earth.
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Embroidered ”D” icon on chest (”Est. 1955”)
- Embroidered Disneyland logo on back
- Embroidered flowers and butterflies on sleeves
- Medium weight fabric
- Dropped shoulders
- Pieced yoke
- Ribbed crew neck and cuffs
- Shirttail hem
- 100% cotton“
Walt Disney World Peach Spirit Jersey – $89.99
Sizes S-XXL
“Get into the spirit of Walt Disney World with this pullover jersey in pretty peach! Featuring the Walt Disney World logo on the back, ”D” icon on the front and embroidered flowers and butterflies on the sleeve, this cute top is perfect for making happy memories at The Most Magical Place on Earth.
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Embroidered ”D” icon on chest (”Est. 1971”)
- Embroidered Walt Disney World logo on back
- Embroidered flowers and butterflies on sleeves
- Medium weight fabric
- Dropped shoulders
- Pieced yoke
- Ribbed crew neck and cuffs
- Shirttail hem
- 100% cotton“
Again, I find them extremely pretty and I’m incredibly tempted to purchase it, but the $90 price tag still holds me back.
