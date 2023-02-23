Beast Kingdom Reveals An MCU Civil War Ant-Man Diorama







Hey! Remember when the MCU was fun, and all the characters were easily recognizable staples from Marvel’s legendary comic books? Can you recall all that excitement you felt as the storylines inched closer to the Infinity War? Yeah, it feels like a lifetime ago.

While I have a hard time remembering more than a couple of iconic moments from Phase IV of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I can easily recall several from the other three. One such moment was when the Avengers were splintered and had an all-out brawl at an airport during Captain America: Civil War!

It was the first time we saw the MCU’s Spider-Man, and Ant-Man showed off his size. If you’ve wanted that moment just before the Empire Strikes Back climax, Previews, and Beast Kingdom have a diorama to sell ya!

This 6″ tall stylized diorama gives us a giant Ant-Man dealing with not only Spider-Man but also War Machine! D-Stage 140 is priced at $36.99 and is on pre-order until March 13th. It is expected to ship around the end of February 2024.

“Recreating the classic scene from the Captain America Civil War movie, Ant-Man has used his ‘Pym’ particles to grow in size, nearing a staggering 65 feet. In this six-inch diorama, however, which features a 360-degree scene, with great attention to detail, Ant-Man is battling an opposing group of heroes.”

The diorama is pretty bare-bones. There are no LEDs or sound effects. Here’s all you get for $36.99:

Six-inch, Three Dimensional Statue

A perfect recreation of the classic animated scene

Made of textured material for an authentic feel

What was your most iconic moment from the classic days of the MCU? Let us know below.

[Source: Beast Kingdom]