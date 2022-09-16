Bear in the Big Blue House Coming to Disney+

Classic Disney children’s show “Bear in the Big Blue House” is coming to Disney+ on October 19th, 2022.

Originally, the show ran on the Disney Channel during Playhouse Disney, debuting in 1997 and ending its run in 2006. The show was developed and produced by the Jim Henson Company. The rights to the show were eventually sold to the Walt Disney Company in 2004 per Wikipedia.

The show, developed for preschoolers, revolved around the main character of Bear and his friends. Bear and his friends would venture out to many places learning lessons along the way about sharing, cooperation, and other ideas. Some of Bears friends included Ojo, a bear cub; Tutter, a mouse; Treelo, a lemur; Pip and Pop, otters; and Shadow, the narrator.

Each episode would incorporate a theme and the lessons and adventures would revolve around the theme. Songs would be aplenty on the show teaching the lessons and skills that each episode was themed after. At the end of each episode, Bear would sing the goodbye song with Luna, the moon.

“Bear in the Big Blue House” won several Daytime Emmy Awards throughout its tenure including Outstanding Directing in a Children’s Series in 2000. The show also went on to win the Parent’s Choice Good Award in both 2000 and 2002.

In Disney’s Hollywood Studios, a live stage show of “Bear in the Big Blue House” ran from 1999-2001 in the soundstage where the Disney Junior Dance Party is now operating.

Fans of “Bear in the Big Blue House” potentially have young children of their own now. Bringing it back to Disney+ allows these parents to share the love and warmth of this beloved children’s television show. I know one of my friends is very excited to share her love of Bear and his friends with her young daughter.

Source: Decider & Wikipedia