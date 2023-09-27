Be An All Star By Renting Shrek’s Swamp Via AirBNB







Are you in need of an escape? Want to get away from everyone and maybe take a trip down memory lane simultaneously? Then get to the Scottish Highlands, where you can invade the swamp Shrek calls home!

Airbnb is offering a once-in-a-lifetime stay at a recreation of Shrek’s fairytale home, complete with an outhouse! Yes, you can finally blow off the doors of the ogre’s toilet while blasting Smashmouth’s All Star! Best of all, this was all officially licensed from Dreamworks! It’s not some knock-off tourist trap!

Bookings for this unique retreat are not open yet. Potential swamp squatters can rent Shrek’s abode for two nights starting on October 13th at 6 PM (British Summer Time). The initial bookings only allow for one guest, but up to three can stay at Shrek’s starting October 27th.

“Nestled deep within the forests of the Scottish Highlands and accented with the cozy comforts Shrek has accumulated over the years, the swamp offers a retreat like no other. This mud-laden, moss-covered, murky-watered oasis is a perfectly snug spot to escape from village life and embrace the beauty of nature.“

Shrek’s Swamp offers the finest amenities:

Relax in the ambiance of “earwax candlelight”

Kick your feet up with a parfait (everybody likes a parfait!)

Swap stories around the fire until late in the night

Enjoy a stack of freshly made waffles in the morning

And of course, enjoy the ultimate privacy of Shrek’s trusted outhouse (you know the one)

You’ll need to make a few concessions if you decide to book this stay. The bathroom facilities, including the shower and sink, are not built into the abode. They’re located just off-site.

The swamp retreat isn’t just a fun gimmick; part of the proceeds will be donated to Edinburgh’s HopScotch Children’s Charity.

