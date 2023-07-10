Baymax Sipper Coming Soon To Disneyland’s San Fransokyo







The new San Fransokyo area of Disney California Adventure is going to start opening restaurants and food locations for guests. Starting later this month the Lucky Fortune Cookery will open on July 19th, and the Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill will open on July 29th.

Along with these new food locations, we now know that a special Baymax Sipper will be appearing soon at multiple locations.

The Baymax Sipper will include a fountain beverage at the time of purchase.

It will be limited to two sippers per person per transaction, and no discounts will apply.

You can find the Baymax Sipper at:

Lucky Fortune Cookery

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

Aunt Cass Café

