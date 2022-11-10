BaubleBar Releases New Character Pieces on Shop Disney

Recently new BaubleBar jewelry featuring various characters have been spotted at Disney Parks. Now the new character jewelry is also available on Shop Disney!

Let’s take a look!

These earrings measure approx. 1 3/4” H x 3/4” W

“Add a touch of magic to your jewelry style with these fun earrings inspired by Disney’s Fantasia. With a Sorcerer Mickey, decorated in enamel and stones, dangling from a sparkling star, these earrings are sure to cast a spell on anyone who sees them.

Magic in the details

Design features Sorcerer Mickey Mouse head dangling from a star

Enamel detailing

Decorated with different colored stones and gems

Goldtone detailing

Post back”

These earrings measure approx. 2” H x 3/4” W

“Add a touch of whimsy to your style with these fun earrings inspired by Disney’s animated classic, Pinocchio. Designed after puppet Pinocchio, and decorated in shiny enamel, faux pearls, rhinestones and goldtone details, these earrings by BaubleBar add Disney magic to any look.

Figural Pinocchio design

Enamel detailing

Goldtone links

Rhinestone accents

Faux pearl details

Goldtone details

Post back“

These earrings measure approx. 1 1/2” H x 3/4” W

“You’ll have a guiding conscience whispering in your ear when you wear these cute earrings inspired by Disney’s animated classic, Pinocchio. Jiminy Cricket hangs off his umbrella in these enamel earrings decorated with rhinestones and faux pearls.

Design features figural Jiminy Cricket hanging from umbrella

Enamel detailing

Decorated with colored stones

Faux pearl details

Goldtone detailing

Post back“

These earrings measure approx. 2 1/2” L x 1 1/4” W.

“Accessorize your style with a touch of whimsy with these adorable earrings featuring the flying elephant Dumbo. Inspired by Disney’s animated classic, and detailed with high quality enamel and different colored stones with goldtone accents, these earrings will dazzle as they dangle from your ears.

Design features Dumbo balancing a ball on his trunk

Enamel detailing

Goldtone details and back

Accented with colored stones and cubic zirconia

Post back“

The necklace measures 16” L with 2” extender and the pendant is 3/4” L x 1 1/2” W.

“The adorable flying elephant will take your style to new heights with this charming necklace by BaubleBar. The figural Dumbo is soaring in flight with his oversized ears spread out to guide him in this goldtone pendant.

Figural flying Dumbo pendant

Clear glass stone accents

Goldtone brass

Link chain with lobster clasp closure“

These earrings measure approx. 2 1/4” H x 1” W.

“Add a touch of whimsy to your style with these adorable earrings inspired by Disney’s animated classic, Bambi. With a figural Thumper design decorated in various colored stones and a fuzzy pom bunny tail, these earrings will sparkle as they dangle from your ear.

Figural Thumper dangle earrings

Different colored rhinestones and gems

Fuzzy pom detail

Goldtone details

Post back“

Measurements on these earrings are:

Bambi: approx. 1 1/2” L x 3/4” W

Flower: approx. 1” L x 1/2” W

Butterfly: approx. 1/2” L x 1/2” W

“Add a touch of character to your style with these charming earrings inspired by Disney’s Bambi. This set includes three pairs of earrings with figural designs of Bambi, Flower and a butterfly decorated with shining rhinestones, glittering details and shiny enamel.

Set includes three pairs of earrings

Designs feature Bambi, Flower and butterfly

Enamel detailing

Colored stone accents

Glitter detailing

Goldtone metal

Bambi and Flower are hoop earrings

Butterfly earring has post back“

I love some of these! What do you think? Comment and let us know!