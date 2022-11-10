BaubleBar Releases New Character Pieces on Shop Disney

Recently new BaubleBar jewelry featuring various characters have been spotted at Disney Parks. Now the new character jewelry is also available on Shop Disney!
Let’s take a look!
Fantasia Sorcerer Mickey – $49
These earrings measure approx. 1 3/4” H x 3/4” W
“Add a touch of magic to your jewelry style with these fun earrings inspired by Disney’s Fantasia. With a Sorcerer Mickey, decorated in enamel and stones, dangling from a sparkling star, these earrings are sure to cast a spell on anyone who sees them.
Magic in the details
Design features Sorcerer Mickey Mouse head dangling from a star
Enamel detailing
Decorated with different colored stones and gems
Goldtone detailing
Post back”
Pinocchio Earrings – $49
These earrings measure approx. 2” H x 3/4” W
“Add a touch of whimsy to your style with these fun earrings inspired by Disney’s animated classic, Pinocchio. Designed after puppet Pinocchio, and decorated in shiny enamel, faux pearls, rhinestones and goldtone details, these earrings by BaubleBar add Disney magic to any look.
- Figural Pinocchio design
- Enamel detailing
- Goldtone links
- Rhinestone accents
- Faux pearl details
- Goldtone details
- Post back“
Jiminy Cricket Earrings – $50
These earrings measure approx. 1 1/2” H x 3/4” W
“You’ll have a guiding conscience whispering in your ear when you wear these cute earrings inspired by Disney’s animated classic, Pinocchio. Jiminy Cricket hangs off his umbrella in these enamel earrings decorated with rhinestones and faux pearls.
- Design features figural Jiminy Cricket hanging from umbrella
- Enamel detailing
- Decorated with colored stones
- Faux pearl details
- Goldtone detailing
- Post back“
Dumbo Earrings – $49
These earrings measure approx. 2 1/2” L x 1 1/4” W.
“Accessorize your style with a touch of whimsy with these adorable earrings featuring the flying elephant Dumbo. Inspired by Disney’s animated classic, and detailed with high quality enamel and different colored stones with goldtone accents, these earrings will dazzle as they dangle from your ears.
- Design features Dumbo balancing a ball on his trunk
- Enamel detailing
- Goldtone details and back
- Accented with colored stones and cubic zirconia
- Post back“
Dumbo Necklace – $46
The necklace measures 16” L with 2” extender and the pendant is 3/4” L x 1 1/2” W.
“The adorable flying elephant will take your style to new heights with this charming necklace by BaubleBar. The figural Dumbo is soaring in flight with his oversized ears spread out to guide him in this goldtone pendant.
- Figural flying Dumbo pendant
- Clear glass stone accents
- Goldtone brass
- Link chain with lobster clasp closure“
Thumper Earrings – $49
These earrings measure approx. 2 1/4” H x 1” W.
“Add a touch of whimsy to your style with these adorable earrings inspired by Disney’s animated classic, Bambi. With a figural Thumper design decorated in various colored stones and a fuzzy pom bunny tail, these earrings will sparkle as they dangle from your ear.
- Figural Thumper dangle earrings
- Different colored rhinestones and gems
- Fuzzy pom detail
- Goldtone details
- Post back“
Bambi Earring Set – $49
Measurements on these earrings are:
- Bambi: approx. 1 1/2” L x 3/4” W
- Flower: approx. 1” L x 1/2” W
- Butterfly: approx. 1/2” L x 1/2” W
“Add a touch of character to your style with these charming earrings inspired by Disney’s Bambi. This set includes three pairs of earrings with figural designs of Bambi, Flower and a butterfly decorated with shining rhinestones, glittering details and shiny enamel.
- Set includes three pairs of earrings
- Designs feature Bambi, Flower and butterfly
- Enamel detailing
- Colored stone accents
- Glitter detailing
- Goldtone metal
- Bambi and Flower are hoop earrings
- Butterfly earring has post back“
I love some of these! What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.