BaubleBar Offers Up Some Holiday Goodies on Shop Disney

Halloween is just about 3.5 weeks away and now BaubleBar has launched their Christmas items on Shop Disney! Most of the offerings are earrings that feature characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Chip and Dale.
Let’s take a look!
Holiday Chip and Dale Earrings – $50
“Dress up your ears for the holidays with this festive pair of earrings from BaubleBar featuring Chip and Dale. Donning red and green tam o’ shanters detailed with rhinestones, the nutty duo will bring a smile to your face!
- Pair of earrings featuring Chip and Dale
- Brass with goldtone finish
- Enamel detailing
- Accented with colored glass stones
- Post back
- 1 1/10” H x 9/10” W“
Holiday Earring Set – $60
“Give your ears a gift for the holidays with this set of earrings from BaubleBar. You can mix and match the three pairs which each feature a festive design and are accented with rhinestones to add a little seasonal sparkle.
- Set includes three pairs of earrings: wreath, castle, and gingerbread man
- Brass with goldtone finish
- Green enamel wreath with red bow attached to goldtone hoop
- Accented with glass stones
- Castle dangles from goldtone hoop
- Detailed with clear glass stones
- Goldtone gingerbread figure accented with clear glass stones
- Post back
- Castle: 1 1/6” H x 2/5” W
- Wreath: 1 1/3” H x 9/10” W
- Gingerbread figure: approx. 1/2” H x 3/10” W“
Mickey and Minnie Holiday Earrings – $55
“You’ll love having Mickey and Minnie hanging around for the holidays when wearing this pair of festive earrings from BaubleBar. The pie-eyed couple are dressed in colorful holiday attire, each encrusted with sparkling rhinestones, and dangle from red and white hearts.
- Pair of earrings featuring Mickey and Minnie
- Brass with goldtone finish
- Enamel detailing
- Red enamel features glitter
- Accented with colored glass stones
- Figures dangle from hearts
- Post back
- 2 7/10” H x 9/10” W“
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Charm Bracelet – $50
“Happy thoughts of the holidays will always be close at hand when you’re wearing this festive bracelet from BaubleBar. Among the five charms are Mickey and Minnie as delicious looking treats on the goldtone chain, while the glass stones add a little seasonal sparkle.
- Bracelet includes five charms
- Brass with goldtone finish
- Mickey ice cream bar charm with enamel detailing and blue glass stones
- Minnie cookie charm with enamel detailing and clear glass stones
- Castle charm with enamel detailing and clear glass stones
- Candy cane charm with enamel detailing and red glass stones
- Gingerbread figure charm with with enamel detailing and clear glass stones
- Extender with BaubleBar charm
- Lobster claw clasp
- 6 1/4” H + 2” extender“
Donald and Daisy Duck Holiday Earrings – $50
“Give your ears a gift for the holidays with these festive earrings featuring Donald and Daisy. The two love birds are dressed in colorful holiday attire, each encrusted with sparkling rhinestones, and dangle from goldtone hoops.
- Pair of earrings featuring Donald and Daisy Duck
- Brass with goldtone finish
- Enamel detailing
- Accented with colored glass stones
- Figures dangle from goldtone hoops encrusted with clear glass stones
- Hoop backs
- 1 3/5” H x 1” W“
These pieces are available on Shop Disney now!
