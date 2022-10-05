BaubleBar Offers Up Some Holiday Goodies on Shop Disney

Halloween is just about 3.5 weeks away and now BaubleBar has launched their Christmas items on Shop Disney! Most of the offerings are earrings that feature characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Chip and Dale.

Let’s take a look!

“Dress up your ears for the holidays with this festive pair of earrings from BaubleBar featuring Chip and Dale. Donning red and green tam o’ shanters detailed with rhinestones, the nutty duo will bring a smile to your face!

Pair of earrings featuring Chip and Dale

Brass with goldtone finish

Enamel detailing

Accented with colored glass stones

Post back

1 1/10” H x 9/10” W“

“Give your ears a gift for the holidays with this set of earrings from BaubleBar. You can mix and match the three pairs which each feature a festive design and are accented with rhinestones to add a little seasonal sparkle.

Set includes three pairs of earrings: wreath, castle, and gingerbread man

Brass with goldtone finish

Green enamel wreath with red bow attached to goldtone hoop

Accented with glass stones

Castle dangles from goldtone hoop

Detailed with clear glass stones

Goldtone gingerbread figure accented with clear glass stones

Post back

Castle: 1 1/6” H x 2/5” W

Wreath: 1 1/3” H x 9/10” W

Gingerbread figure: approx. 1/2” H x 3/10” W“

“You’ll love having Mickey and Minnie hanging around for the holidays when wearing this pair of festive earrings from BaubleBar. The pie-eyed couple are dressed in colorful holiday attire, each encrusted with sparkling rhinestones, and dangle from red and white hearts.

Pair of earrings featuring Mickey and Minnie

Brass with goldtone finish

Enamel detailing

Red enamel features glitter

Accented with colored glass stones

Figures dangle from hearts

Post back

2 7/10” H x 9/10” W“

“Happy thoughts of the holidays will always be close at hand when you’re wearing this festive bracelet from BaubleBar. Among the five charms are Mickey and Minnie as delicious looking treats on the goldtone chain, while the glass stones add a little seasonal sparkle.

Bracelet includes five charms

Brass with goldtone finish

Mickey ice cream bar charm with enamel detailing and blue glass stones

Minnie cookie charm with enamel detailing and clear glass stones

Castle charm with enamel detailing and clear glass stones

Candy cane charm with enamel detailing and red glass stones

Gingerbread figure charm with with enamel detailing and clear glass stones

Extender with BaubleBar charm

Lobster claw clasp

6 1/4” H + 2” extender“

“Give your ears a gift for the holidays with these festive earrings featuring Donald and Daisy. The two love birds are dressed in colorful holiday attire, each encrusted with sparkling rhinestones, and dangle from goldtone hoops.

Pair of earrings featuring Donald and Daisy Duck

Brass with goldtone finish

Enamel detailing

Accented with colored glass stones

Figures dangle from goldtone hoops encrusted with clear glass stones

Hoop backs

1 3/5” H x 1” W“

These pieces are available on Shop Disney now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!