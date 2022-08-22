Baublebar Nightmare Before Christmas Pieces Now Available on Shop Disney

Baublebar is known for it’s whimsical and fun jewelry styles. Now, just in time for Halloween, Shop Disney has added a few new pieces inspired by Tim Burton’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas.’

Let’s take a look!

“Jack Skellington’s sinister smile is captured on these detailed dimensional earrings by BaubleBar. The molded brass face features a silvertone finish with the Pumpkin King’s mouth and eyes crafted with faceted black glass stones.

Dimensional brass earrings

Silvertone finish

Eyes, nose, and mouth detailed with black glass stones

Post back

Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

70% brass / 25% glass / 4% steel / 1% cubic zirconia

1 1/10” H x 4/5” W“

“Oogie Boogie’s henchmen, Lock, Shock, and Barrel are the subject of this earring set by BaubleBar. Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, the three pairs of earrings feature the trio’s masks decorated with colorful glass beads and stones.

Set includes three pairs of earrings: Lock, Shock, and Barrel

Lock’s mask covered in red glass stones and dangles from a silvertone chain attached to a post back

Shock’s mask covered in pink glass beads and features a post fitting

Barrel’s mask features enamel detailing, blue glass stones, and is attached to a hoop earring

Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

80% brass / 14% glass / 4% steel / 1% enamel / 1% cubic zirconia

Lock: approx. 1” H x 1/4” W

Shock: approx. 1” H x 1/4” W

Barrel: 1” H x 1/2” W“

“Normally featured as a bug-filled burlap sack, Oogie Boogie has been given a shiny new makeover. Clutching a pair of dice, the boogeyman from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas is reimagined in metallic green in these detailed figural earrings by BaubleBar that include rhinestone accents.

Brass figural Oogie Boogie earrings

Metallic green finish

Accented with green glass stones

Post back

Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

70% brass / 15% glass / 10% enamel / 4% steel / 1% cubic zirconia

1 1/6” H x 9/10” W“

“A trio of charms featuring the unmistakable face of Jack Skellington dangle from this bracelet by BaubleBar. Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, the three charms feature different expressions with each being crafted in different materials and contrasting with the silvertone bracelet.

Bracelet includes three Jack Skellington charms

Metal charms with enamel and glass stone detailing

Chainlink bracelet features silvertone finish and extender with BaubleBar charm

Lobster claw clasp

Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

50% zinc / 15% brass / 15% steel / 10% glass / 10% enamel

6 1/4” L + 1 1/2” extender“

These pieces are available on Shop Disney and at the Disney parks.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!