Baublebar Nightmare Before Christmas Pieces Now Available on Shop Disney

Baublebar is known for it’s whimsical and fun jewelry styles. Now, just in time for Halloween, Shop Disney has added a few new pieces inspired by Tim Burton’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas.’
Let’s take a look!
Baublebar Jack Skellington Earrings- $50
“Jack Skellington’s sinister smile is captured on these detailed dimensional earrings by BaubleBar. The molded brass face features a silvertone finish with the Pumpkin King’s mouth and eyes crafted with faceted black glass stones.
- Dimensional brass earrings
- Silvertone finish
- Eyes, nose, and mouth detailed with black glass stones
- Post back
- Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 70% brass / 25% glass / 4% steel / 1% cubic zirconia
- 1 1/10” H x 4/5” W“
BaubleBar Lock, Shock and Barrel Earring Set – $60
“Oogie Boogie’s henchmen, Lock, Shock, and Barrel are the subject of this earring set by BaubleBar. Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, the three pairs of earrings feature the trio’s masks decorated with colorful glass beads and stones.
- Set includes three pairs of earrings: Lock, Shock, and Barrel
- Lock’s mask covered in red glass stones and dangles from a silvertone chain attached to a post back
- Shock’s mask covered in pink glass beads and features a post fitting
- Barrel’s mask features enamel detailing, blue glass stones, and is attached to a hoop earring
- Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 80% brass / 14% glass / 4% steel / 1% enamel / 1% cubic zirconia
- Lock: approx. 1” H x 1/4” W
- Shock: approx. 1” H x 1/4” W
- Barrel: 1” H x 1/2” W“
BaubleBar Oogie Boogie Earrings – $50
“Normally featured as a bug-filled burlap sack, Oogie Boogie has been given a shiny new makeover. Clutching a pair of dice, the boogeyman from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas is reimagined in metallic green in these detailed figural earrings by BaubleBar that include rhinestone accents.
- Brass figural Oogie Boogie earrings
- Metallic green finish
- Accented with green glass stones
- Post back
- Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 70% brass / 15% glass / 10% enamel / 4% steel / 1% cubic zirconia
- 1 1/6” H x 9/10” W“
BaubleBar Jack Skellington Charm Bracelet – $60
“A trio of charms featuring the unmistakable face of Jack Skellington dangle from this bracelet by BaubleBar. Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, the three charms feature different expressions with each being crafted in different materials and contrasting with the silvertone bracelet.
- Bracelet includes three Jack Skellington charms
- Metal charms with enamel and glass stone detailing
- Chainlink bracelet features silvertone finish and extender with BaubleBar charm
- Lobster claw clasp
- Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 50% zinc / 15% brass / 15% steel / 10% glass / 10% enamel
- 6 1/4” L + 1 1/2” extender“
These pieces are available on Shop Disney and at the Disney parks.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
