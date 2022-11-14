BaubleBar Jewelry and Ears Celebrate 85 Years of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’

Disney is celebrating the 85th Anniversary of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which released in December of 1937. Shop Disney has some special Snow White pieces available, including these new BaubleBar accessories!

Let’s take a look!

The necklace measures 16″ with a 3″ extender.

“As fair as the original Disney Princess, this Snow White charm necklace by BaubleBar celebrates the 85th anniversary of Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in the loveliest way. Featuring three iconic charms, including Snow White, a ruby red apple and a flower, this goldtone necklace sparkles with glass gems befitting of a princess.

Necklace includes three charms

Brass with goldtone finish

Enamel detailing

Accented with colored glass stones

Goldtone chainlink necklace with extender

Lobster claw clasp“

Each stud in the set measures approximately 1/4” H x 1/4” W.

“Inspired by Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, these Snow White earrings by BaubleBar catch the eye with dazzling glass gems. In celebration of the beloved film’s 85th anniversary, they feature iconic images including the lovely Snow White, a ruby red apple, blue bird and flower. The set of four earrings features one of each design so you can mix and match. After all, you’re as original as the very first Disney princess herself.

Set of four earrings

One of each design: Snow White, apple, bird and flower

Brass with goldtone finish

Enamel detailing

Accented with colored glass stones

Post back“

“A sparkling wish come true, this exquisite Minnie Mouse ear headband by BaubleBar is a loving tribute to the fair Snow White. Celebrating the 85th anniversary of Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, it sparkles with gems and a jeweled apple charm is affixed to the shimmery signature red bow.

Colored gems on padded ears

Jeweled apple charm

Shimmery red cloth bow

Disney + BaubleBar metal plate on band

4″ high ears“

These pieces are now available on Shop Disney!

