Barbie, Star Wars, Bluey, LEGO and Disney Toys are BOGO 50% Off Right Now!







If you’ve been patiently waiting for some post-Black Friday sales, I have good news! Entertainment Earth is having an Under the Tree Toys Sale! The buy-one-get-one 50%-off sale encompasses over 10,000 items, including Funko Pops, Mezco’s One:12 Collective, Barbie, Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Star Wars, Bluey, Dragonball, Disney, and more!

I was pretty surprised at just how many items were in the sale. It would be hard to pass up getting 50% off a $200 or $400 collectible. However, remember that this sale is bogging down EE, so navigating the site may take a little while.

Yes, even the more high-end collectibles are included in the BOGO sale. Those looking to fill stockings and space under the Christmas tree should utilize this limited-time offer.

Click here for Barbie.

Click here for Star Wars.

Click here for Harry Potter.

Click here for Bluey.

Click here for Disney.

Entertainment Earth’s Under the Tree Toys Sale starts today until December 10th at 11:59 PM PT. As with every sale, there are some rules and exceptions:

Order must include at least 2 eligible products. For every 1 eligible item a client buys at full price, the client can receive 1 additional eligible item for 50% off. The lowest priced item of the 2 will be 50% off. For example: If a client orders 2 eligible items, the lowest priced item will be 50% off. If a client orders 4 eligible items, the 2 lowest priced items will be 50% off. Not applicable to previously purchased merchandise. Not applicable to EE Distribution orders. This offer cannot be used with any other offer. Offer may be modified or canceled at any time.

Those still on the hunt for Lorcana Rise of the Floodborn cards will need to hit Amazon to join the waitlist. Or take your changes on Facebook Marketplace and eBay. Good luck!

[Source: Entertainment Earth]