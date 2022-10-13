Bar Riva “New” Mushroom Arancini at Riviera Resort

One of Walt Disney World’s newest and nicest resort hotels, Riviera resort, offers some excellent dining options. In addition to being located on the “Skyliner” route, this resort offers incredible amenities. During a recent trip there, I enjoyed some new menu items at the Bar Riva lounge there. When I enjoyed them, they were not officially on the menu yet. As of the time of writing, I do not know when they will be on the menu. However, you can ask for Mushroom Arancini, the Burrata Salad, and the new Salmon with Orzo by name. I possess confidence that if you server is as nice and skilled as Maisley was for my visit that they will take care of you. Also, since Disney Parks Blog announced this new item officially on October 11, your chances of enjoying this easily increased.

Speaking of the Mushroom Arancini, during that recent visit, I ordered this new appetizer. More important, for me, on that day, I also ordered a Coke Zero Sugar here. At this location, you get free refills during your meal so factor that into your budget. Since my trip to Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin, earlier in the day, involved the sad news that Hurricane Ian delayed the Coke Zero Sugar supply, this soft drink tasted a bit better. Yet, for people who are not fans of paper straws, please prepare for that here.

Back to the food, If you order the Mushroom Arancini, you receive five of these mushroom risotto balls. These come with a container for dipping marinara with a touch of parmesan. The chefs at Bar Riva create arancini out of mushroom (or course), chicken stock, and risotto. These cost $12.99. Though a bit small for it, these could be shared.

So how did this taste? They came very well prepared. The arancini offers good overall flavors with all components appearing as you taste this. As expected, this came crispy on outside. They did struggle to stay together as you eat it though. Of course, with the nature of risotto this should have been expected.

I expected a bit more flavor within. Still, they were designed to balance with the quality marinara. This makes a great appetizer if you grow tired of ordinary bar food. Personally, I would have preferred these less crispy on outside but crispier on inside. Yet, that seems unrealistic.

Bar Riva continues to be an excellent lounge at Riviera Resort. This along the Burrata Salad make excellent additions to this menu. As always, eat like you mean it!