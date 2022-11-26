Bambi: The Reckoning Horror Movie Coming From Studio Behind Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey

Like Disney constantly doing live-action versions of their classic animated films, ITN Studios and Jagged Edge Production, keep making horror films inspired by the same stories. It started this year with the horror take on the 100 Acre Wood, with ‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey’ and then we had an announcement for a ‘Peter Pan’ horror film called ‘Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare.’ Now it’s ‘Bambi’s turn’

According to a report from Dread Central, the horror film team is back at it with their reimagining of ‘Bambi’ called ‘Bambi: The Reckoning.’ In this film Bambi will become a “killing machine” according to Scott Jeffrey the director.

“The film will be an incredibly dark retelling of the 1928 story we all know and love. Finding inspiration from the design used in Netflix’s The Ritual, Bambi will be a vicious killing machine that lurks in the wilderness. Prepare for Bambi on rabies!”

Right now we don’t have more plot details that that but we do know that Jeffrey will work with the director of ‘Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey,’ Rhys Frake-Waterfield on this, who will now be the producer. Production is to start in late January, 2023.

At this point if Disney has done it and the source material has entered the Public Domain, these guys are likely going to horror movie it.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Dread Central