Bambi Dooney and Bourke Pieces Now Available on Shop Disney

Dooney and Bourke’s latest Disney design featuring Bambi is now available online and at the parks. The design features Bambi, Thumper and Flower with a dark blue background. I absolutely love it!
Let’s take a look!
Bambi Satchel – $298
This piece measures 9 3/4” H x 13” W x 6 1/4” D with a handle drop of 5” and a shoulder strap drop of 24.”
“You’ll feel totally twitterpated when carrying this Bambi satchel from Dooney & Bourke as a centerpiece of your springtime style. The delightful allover print on this coated cotton bag features the young deer with his woodland friends Thumper and Flower in a colorful floral setting. The spacious design has room for all your daily essentials and the detachable shoulder strap makes it a versatile companion you’ll want to take everywhere you go.
- Allover print featuring Bambi, Flower and Thumper in floral setting
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Stitched leather finishings
- Magnetic snap closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable, detachable shoulder strap
- Rolled leather handles
- Goldtone finish hardware
- Fully lined
- Metal feet“
Bambi Drawstring Bag – $298
This bag measures 10” H x 7” W x 10” L with a strap drop of 12”.
- Allover print featuring Bambi, Flower and Thumper in floral setting
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Stitched leather finishings
- Drawstring closure
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Detachable shoulder strap
- Goldtone finish hardware
- Fully lined
- Metal feet
Bambi Tote – $268
This piece measures 10 1/2” H x 11 3/4” W x 3 1/2” D with a strap drop length of 11 1/2”
- Allover print featuring Bambi, Flower and Thumper in floral setting
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip closure
- Front and back slip pockets
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Goldtone finish hardware
- Fully lined
- Metal feet
- Top carry handles“
Bambi Wristlet Wallet – $168
This piece measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/4” W x 1” D with a strap length of 7”
- Front and back design features Bambi, Flower and Thumper in floral setting
- Screen art on coated cotton
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip closure with leather pull
- Interior zip compartment
- Two billfold compartments
- Twelve card pockets
- Accordion fold interior
- Goldtone hardware
- Removable leather wrist strap
- Lined
Bambi MagicBand 2 Limited Edition – $49.99
Works exclusively at the Walt Disney World Resort
- Limited Edition of 3,020
- One standard MagicBand 2
- Features Bambi, Thumper and Flower
- Comes in illustrated presentation box with Dooney & Bourke label
These pieces are available now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
