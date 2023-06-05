Bambi Dooney and Bourke Pieces Now Available on Shop Disney







Dooney and Bourke’s latest Disney design featuring Bambi is now available online and at the parks. The design features Bambi, Thumper and Flower with a dark blue background. I absolutely love it!

Let’s take a look!

This piece measures 9 3/4” H x 13” W x 6 1/4” D with a handle drop of 5” and a shoulder strap drop of 24.”

“You’ll feel totally twitterpated when carrying this Bambi satchel from Dooney & Bourke as a centerpiece of your springtime style. The delightful allover print on this coated cotton bag features the young deer with his woodland friends Thumper and Flower in a colorful floral setting. The spacious design has room for all your daily essentials and the detachable shoulder strap makes it a versatile companion you’ll want to take everywhere you go.

Allover print featuring Bambi, Flower and Thumper in floral setting

Screen art on coated cotton*

Stitched leather finishings

Magnetic snap closure

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Adjustable, detachable shoulder strap

Rolled leather handles

Goldtone finish hardware

Fully lined

Metal feet“

This bag measures 10” H x 7” W x 10” L with a strap drop of 12”.

Allover print featuring Bambi, Flower and Thumper in floral setting

Screen art on coated cotton*

Stitched leather finishings

Drawstring closure

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Detachable shoulder strap

Goldtone finish hardware

Fully lined

Metal feet

This piece measures 10 1/2” H x 11 3/4” W x 3 1/2” D with a strap drop length of 11 1/2”

Allover print featuring Bambi, Flower and Thumper in floral setting

Screen art on coated cotton*

Stitched leather finishings

Zip closure

Front and back slip pockets

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Goldtone finish hardware

Fully lined

Metal feet

Top carry handles“

This piece measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/4” W x 1” D with a strap length of 7”

Front and back design features Bambi, Flower and Thumper in floral setting

Screen art on coated cotton

Stitched leather finishings

Zip closure with leather pull

Interior zip compartment

Two billfold compartments

Twelve card pockets

Accordion fold interior

Goldtone hardware

Removable leather wrist strap

Lined

Works exclusively at the Walt Disney World Resort

Limited Edition of 3,020

One standard MagicBand 2

Features Bambi, Thumper and Flower

Comes in illustrated presentation box with Dooney & Bourke label

