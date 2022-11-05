B Resort and Spa Offers 50th Anniversary Package

If you are looking for alternatives to some of the pricier Walt Disney World Resort hotels, but still receive some of the same perks, then staying in one of the Disney Springs “Good Neighbor” resorts might be the way to go. Right now B Resort and Spa is offering a celebration deal as they celebrate their 50th anniversary at the same time Walt Disney World is wrapping up their 50th anniversary!

You can save up to 20% off of stays that are three or more nights. You will also receive a 50th-anniverary chocolate cake from America Kitchen as well. However, the cake is only for two, so if you have more than two in your party you might want to order more.

Here’s the write up:

“Join us in celebrating our 50th Anniversary alongside The World’s Most Magical Celebration – the 50th Anniversary at Walt Disney World® Resort. Save up to 20% off stays of three or more nights and receive a 50th-anniversary chocolate cake from American Kitchen perfect for two along with our B Humane plush welcome amenity.”

You will need to book by December 15, 2022 and the discount will be on most stays through March 31, 2023! Just in time for Walt Disney World to wrap up their anniversary event too.

To take advantage of this deal you must use the promo code 50ANN.

The fine print:

“Rates are subject to availability at the time of booking. Blackout dates and other restrictions may apply. Reservations must be made a minimum of 3 days in advance. 50th anniversary chocolate cake is a shareable portion perfect for two and will be delivered as a welcome amenity to the room. One B Humane plush Benson included per package. Credits on any unused portions will not be applied and is non-transferrable.”

I will saw that going by their booking calendar the prices increase considerably the week of Christmas and into 2023. Not sure how much of a deal this ends up being.

You can book your room HERE.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!