‘Avengers: Power the Night’ Debuts At Walt Disney Studios Park End Of January

An all-new Marvel drone show, “Avengers: Power the Night,” will debut at Walt Disney Studios Park ahead of the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris finale on September 30.

The new nighttime spectacular will run from January 28 through May 8 using 500 drones to “form a series of lighting sequences themed to the powers of heroic Super Heroes such as Captain America, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch and, for the first time at Disneyland Paris, Shang-Chi.”

“Avengers: Power the Night” will also have fireworks, music, and video projections on the Tower of Terror building.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, “The show will feature a soundtrack composed of some of the most iconic scores that were reorchestrated with a symphony orchestra including more than 70 musicians at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London.”

Meanwhile, Disney Dreams! will return to Disneyland Paris April 12, and the new stage production, “Pixar: We Belong Together,” is coming to Walt Disney Studios Park this summer.