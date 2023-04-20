‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Sees Over $500 Million In Profit







The 2022 sci-fi sequel Avatar: The Way of Water took the world by storm similar to its predecessor 13 years earlier. Despite a slow start at the box office the film quickly rose to the top following the 2022 Christmas weekend. The film went on to earn a total of 2.315 Billion worldwide against a budget of $460 Million.







The film is now considered the third highest-grossing film of all time behind the first film with $2.923 Billion and Marvel’s 2019 hit Avengers: Endgame with $2.789 Billion. Director James Cameron is so far the only Hollywood director with three films to cross the $2 Billion line with the first two Avatar films and 1997’s Titanic (which made $2.254 Billion).



However, despite the massive success, the film itself was not cheap. Leading up to the original release James Cameron said that it needed to be the third or fourth highest grossing film of all time “just to break even”. Which the film ended up doing. But some have wondered what the overall profit the film ended up making after reaching that point.







In a recent report from Deadline the film made a net profit of $531.7 Million. This comes after the calculations of the film’s theatrical revenue, television/streaming and home purchases totaled about $1.62 Billion before subtracting the total expenses. Overall, aside from the film’s budget, the additional costs of marketing and distribution cost Disney over $1.08 Billion.

No wonder Cameron was worried about the box office performance.







The Avatar franchise is well underway with the third film set to release next year and the fourth film set for 2026. If both Avatar 3 and Avatar 4 perform on a similar level a possible fifth installment will most likely be set for a 2028 release.



What do you think? Is the second Avatar film worthy of its box-office success?



Source: CBR