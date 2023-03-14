‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Releasing On Digital March 28th







Avatar: The Way of Water was a massive success for Disney. The film was not only the most successful film of 2022 but is now the third highest-grossing film of all time, currently sitting at $2.294 Billion worldwide behind Avengers: Endgame and the original 2009 Avatar.







The success could be attributed to the extended seat in movie theaters as it has been playing since December 16th, and you can still find showtimes at certain theaters. Usually, a film is in theaters for 4 – 6 weeks, followed by a home release shortly after.



Now we have some news regarding when the film will be available to purchase. The highly successful sci-fi sequel will be available digitally on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and Movies Everywhere on March 28th.







There appears to be no current release date for those hoping to own the film on physical media such as DVD and/or BluRay. However, those indeed tend to follow shortly after the digital release. But it is somewhat of a missed opportunity not to release it sooner since many kids would have enjoyed a copy in their Easter Basket.



It also appears that the film will not be releasing on Disney+, at least for now. Disney wants to squeeze as much as they can out of this, so it will force people to buy the film as opposed to streaming it.







The success of Avatar: The Way of Water shows that people are craving the world of Pandora. With the third film wrapped up with a late 2024 release date and a fourth film in early production set for late 2026, there is definitely potential for a fifth film and perhaps even a television series.



Are you one of those looking forward to adding Avatar: The Way of Water to their film collection?



Source: Economic Times