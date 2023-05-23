‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Releasing On BluRay/DVD June 20th







Recently it was announced that the sci-fi sequel Avatar: The Way of Water would be coming to streaming on June 7th and will release on both Disney+ and Max (as part of a content-sharing program). As for the physical release of the film, nothing was confirmed aside from a few rumors and speculation of it being only a few weeks later.







Now we have full confirmation that the film will release in multiple formats (DVD, BluRay, BluRay #D and 4K Ultra HD) on June 20th. A Collector’s Edition of the first film will also be offered on the same day.



The film’s director James Cameron recently spoke with Collider about the physical release. He stated:



“I am grateful that audiences all over the globe went to the theaters to see Avatar: The Way of Water. Now my hope is you will bring the film home and experience the adventure with your family in the best at-home viewing quality possible on 4K Ultra HD.“







The most surprising detail to come from this announcement was the release of the film on BluRay 3D. While some films in theaters still offer 3D as an option, the idea of bringing 3D films to home died out in the early 2010s; Ironically, the trend started thanks in part to the original Avatar in 2009.



Avatar: The Way of Water is currently the 3rd highest grossing film of all time with $2.32 Billion at the worldwide box office (not adjusted for inflation) and currently sits behind 2019’s Avengers: Endgame ($2.798 Billion) and the original Avatar ($2.923 Billion).







The Avatar franchise has grossed $5.243 Billion with just two films. The currently untitled third and fourth films are set for a 2024 and 2026 release date, with a possible fifth film for 2028. The home video and merchandise sales for the franchise most likely far surpass the current theatrical haul.



