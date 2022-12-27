Avatar: The Way Of Water Passes $900 Million Worldwide

James Cameron’s long awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water dominated this past Christmas weekend, knocking other films like Babylon and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish out of its way. The film has passed $900 Million worldwide and is on its way to reach $1 Billion.



Despite the recent North American cold front/winter storm leading to multiple power outages and highway hazards the film was able to score $90 Million. Had there not been such a big storm it could have made a bit more.







Sadly the film has been underperforming in the part of the world it desperately needs, that being China. The Chinese box office currently has brought in around $100 Million, far below the $350 Million that was originally expected.. Recently China has lifted many of their Zero COVID restrictions, so in the coming weeks the film has the opportunity to do better.



James Cameron said that in order for Avatar: The Way of Water to break even it needed to be the third or fourth highest grossing film of all time, roughly equating to around $2 Billion.







While some debate this number, saying that it covers the budget for both The Way of Water and the yet unnamed Avatar 3, but perhaps he may not be exaggerating. Despite the budget originally being reported to be somewhere around $200 Million it is now known that the budget ballooned to somewhere between $350 Million and $460 Million. Cameron himself called it “The worst business case in movie history“.



While the film has reached its halfway mark over its two week run there is perhaps a chance it could indeed reach the $2 Billion mark without the help of countries like China. They would most likely have to rely on repeat viewers to do so.



What do you think? Will Avatar: The Way of Water be on track to makes its $2 Billion goal?



Source: Hollywood Reporter



