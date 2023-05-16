‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Coming To Disney+ And Max June 7th







The 2022 science fiction action film Avatar: The Way of Water was a monumental success for both Disney and director James Cameron. The sequel to the 2009 phenomenon Avatar, became one of the most successful films of all time.







In its theatrical run alone the film grossed a total of $2.32 Billion worldwide against a massive $350 Million budget (though other sources say the budget grew to $460 Million). The film was so massively expensive that Cameron himself said that it needed to be the third or fourth most successful film in box office history. Luckily it was.



The film currently sits as the third highest-grossing film of all time just behind 2018’s Avengers: Endgame (which grossed $2.797 Billion) at second place and the first Avatar film from 2009 (with a record holding $2.923 Billion).







Now months after its original North American theatrical run, many have wondered when the film’s home release would be. Now we have confirmation for not only the streaming date but also the Blu-ray/DVD physical release.



Avatar: The Way of Water will release via streaming on June 7th for Disney+ and surprisingly Max (formerly HBO Max). This reason is due to a rather strange agreement where certain 20th Century Studios films from the 2022 release window will be shared with Warner Bros. Discovery.







As for the physical release, we learned recently through an online listing via DealsAreUs that a date for June 20th was given. Though this has still not been confirmed via Disney themselves, it does line up with the streaming dates as most companies now release digitally before physically.



With the success of the second film and the third film nearing completion for a 2024 release, it is safe to say that as of now the Avatar franchise is one of Disney’s biggest IPs. Let’s hope they don’t oversaturate it like they did so many other franchises.



Source: Variety