‘Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora’ Possibly Releasing Early 2024







The 2009 science fiction film Avatar is currently the highest-grossing film of all time with $2.923 Billion worldwide (not counting inflation). But despite the massive success, many people agree that the story itself isn’t much and is just repeated from various other stories.







However, the film’s success is often believed to be the world of Pandora itself and its stunning visuals and effects. You could view the film as a nature documentary of an alien world as we see and learn much about that world. And what better way to do that than with a video game?

Previously at the 2021 Electronic Entertainment Expo or E3 Ubisoft revealed that they were in development of an Avatar game called Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The title is said to be a mix of other Ubisoft franchises such as Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry with a massive open world and a variety of terrains and creatures to encounter.



While the game was originally meant to release in 2022 to coincide with the release of the then-upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water, it experienced some delays.







But now, according to Ubisoft’s recent fiscal earnings report for 2022/2023, it was revealed that the game is currently slated for the 2023 fiscal year which ends in March 2024. Giving the game a 2024 release date would match up with the currently untitled Avatar 3 which releases in December of next year.



However, Ubisoft hasn’t been in the best financial shape lately as multiple titles have experienced massive delays and even cancellations. Some are concerned if the game will even release due to its large size and the required power it would take might make it difficult to run on some modern consoles.



The game is expected to release on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC (The version for Google Stadia was canceled). Hopefully, it will give fans the full Avatar experience (aside from Avatar: The Game from 2009).



Source: The Direct