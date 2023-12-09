Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Game Launches with Loads of Hidden Costs







Avatar Frontiers of Pandora launched this week! However, before you pick up the game, you should consider a few things: Which version should you get? How much does the game cost once you start?

Like other Ubisoft games, it is loaded with hidden costs that will “enhance the gaming experience.” That’s not a direct quote from the developer or publisher. Still, it is what we commonly hear when a game is loaded with microtransactions that speed along the sometimes overly inflated grind.

Despite Ubisoft’s tired troupes, the game appears to be doing well with audiences. Metacritic shows the title currently has an 8.5 user score and a mixed rating of 73 with gaming outlets. That’s about on par with an open-world Ubisoft game.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora has flown a little under the radar. We last covered the PS5 and XBOX titles in May. It then vanished from the public view. Advertising didn’t pick up until just before the December 7 launch date.

Regardless, it’s out and may be worth a look. Of course, Ubisoft, being Ubisoft, made sure that there were several versions available and loads of microtransactions.

The base game was $69.99, while the SteelBook Gold Edition inflated the price to $119.99. Gold included the Season Pass and, of course, a “collectible” SteelBook.

Then there was the Ultimate Edition for $129.99. This one came with the Season Pass and an “Ultimate Pack with pre-order bonus content.” Oddly, GameStop doesn’t tell you what this pack contains.

Lastly, the Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Collector’s Edition GameStop Exclusive would have set you back $229.99. It is still available to order, and you’ll get the following:

Ultimate Edition copy of the game.

The season pass including two upcoming story packs and more!

Two cosmetic packs including the Sarentu Heritage cosmetic pack and the Sarentu Hunter equipment pack.

Digital art book

35 cm statue of the hero.

128-page art book featuring artwork created by Ubisoft Massive.

The Resistance field notebook.

Premium SteelBook.

AMP suit blueprint in A2 format.

Set of three lithographs.

Numbered certificate of authenticity.

Now for the microtransactions. If you’ve played FarCry in the past, you’ve seen how Ubisoft likes to entice players to buy packs/tokens/crates that will help you level up or arm your character quickly. That’s the case in Pandora, too.

There are currently six add-ons available. The prices should be the same across all platforms, but we used the PlayStation Store for our example.

Tokens are Pandora’s currency. Each pack contains a different amount:

$4.99 for 500 Tokens

$9.99 for 1,050 Tokens

$19.99 for 2,250 Tokens

$49.99 for 6,500 Tokens

It seems really familiar, doesn’t it?

As always, Ubisoft also offers a “Starter Pack” for $24.99, which includes the following:

3,250 Tokens

A pattern to customize your weapon.

A trinket for the assault rifle.

A decal for the assault rifle.

While this adventure through Pandora is loaded with typical Ubisoft problems, it appears worth picking up, especially if you’ve wanted to explore the world James Cameron created.

[Source: Ubisoft]

[Source: PlayStation]