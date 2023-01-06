Avatar 3 To Feature An Evil Fire Na’vi Tribe Says James Cameron

Avatar: The Way of Water has currently passed $1.5 Billion at the box office with it possibly reaching its $2 Billion goal by the end of its theatrical run.







The long awaited sequel to the 2009 smash hit is definitely showing signs that both Avatar 3 and Avatar 4 will most likely be released as planned. It is still too early to know if Avatar 5 will even happen.



Despite this the film has gained one major criticism, that the story feels very similar to the first. The concept of being introduced to a new culture and civilization like in the first movie is repeated, but this time with another tribe. Instead of the Smurfs in the forest it’s the Snorks in the ocean.







I myself made a joke in the review I made for the film, saying that in the next movies we might be introduced to even more cultures, like in the desert or the arctic. But now it appears that simple joke may have actually been a prediction, as this seems to be the case.







Recently writer and director James Cameron sat down in an interview with the French news outlet 20 Minutes and was asked what we (the audience) could expect from the next film. He stated:



“To explore cultures different from those I have already shown. The fire will be represented by the ‘Ash People’. I want to reveal the Nav’is from another angle because, for the moment, I have only shown their good sides. In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Navi’s examples. In Avatar 3 , we’ll do the reverse.”



He would also go on to say:



“We will also explore new universes while continuing the story of the main characters. I can say that the last parts will be the best. The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving the meal. But, obviously, everything will depend on how Avatar 2 will be received, if it will find its audience.“







Pardon me but it feels like we’ve gone to Avatar: The Last Airbender. With the Water People being the good guys and the Fire People or “Ash People” as he call them, being the bad guys. I don’t know, it’s kinda funny.



Perhaps due to their location they might live near a tropical volcano. Maybe their physical appearance will be different as well like the water tribe. Perhaps their skin might even be a different color. A red Na’vi would be interesting.



What do you think? Will a war between two different Na’vi cultures while the humans sit this one out be an interesting direction for the series to go?



