Avatar 2 Becomes The Third Highest Grossing Film Of All Time







James Cameron’s world of Pandora and the Na’vi have once again passed his own previous milestone the 1997 historical epic Titanic. For years Titanic held the crown for highest grossing film of all time with $2.225 Billion worldwide, but was surpassed by the 2009 sci-fi epic Avatar which currently hold number one with $2.923 Billion.







Now once more the historical drama sinks below Cameron’s alien world as the long awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, surpassed it and currently sits at $2.245 Billion. It now currently holds third place in the list of highest grossing films, behind its predecessor and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame with $2.798 Billion.







Seeing this film go from an underwhelming first weekend opening to the biggest film event in years is quite the achievement. At first some people were thinking it would barely reach $1 Billion, let alone the original, estimated “break even” point of $2 Billion. It was so bad that Disney’s stock price took a hit.



But after the 2022 Christmas weekend people from across the world started flooding the theaters to return to the world of Pandora after thirteen long years. With so much hype for the franchise being generated you can be sure that people are buzzing to hear any news on the upcoming third film set for 2024.







Avatar 3 has already finished filming with Avatar 4 recently beginning their production. Avatar 4 is planned for a 2026 release. If both Avatar 3 and Avatar 4 do as well as The Way of Water then the proposed Avatar 5 will be green-lit for a 2028 release date. It is currently unknown if the world of Pandora will continue in any other spin-offs such as television, books or comics.



However, with Disney so desperate for a new moneymaker there is the risk of history repeating itself. If too many Avatar projects are green-lit fans of the franchise may feel burn-out, much like Star Wars and Marvel.



Source: L.A. Times