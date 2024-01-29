Aurora Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Collector Doll Now Available







A new Disney Limited Edition collector doll has been released. Aurora is 17″ tall and is in honor of the 65th Anniversary of “Sleeping Beauty.”

”If you dream a thing more than once, it’s sure to come true.” Celebrate the 65th Anniversary of Walt Disney’s animated masterpiece with this Princess Aurora Limited Edition doll. Stunning in her stardusted pink and blue satin gown, and adorned with sparkling gems and delicate golden embroidery, our serene Sleeping Beauty from once upon a dream is a romantic vision to behold!

Limited Edition of 5,000

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Detailed satin gown with iridescent pink and blue highlights

Fitted bodice with golden embroidery and piped trim

Iridescent pink and blue peplum with pleated front, golden embroidery and sparkling rhinestones

Golden embroidered skirt hem with piped trim

Shimmering sheer mesh sleeves and stand up collar

Bejeweled golden crown

Golden necklace

Two-tone shoes

Beautifully styled hair with cascading ringlets

Rooted eyelashes

Fully poseable

Display stand included

Comes in elegant commemorative pink and blue window display packaging with golden foil decoration

Scenic backdrop

Pink and blue satin ribbon carry handle and tie

PVC / ABS plastic / polypropylene / polyoxymethylene / polyester

Doll: approx. 17” H

Box: approx. 18 3/4” H x 11” W x 6” D“

What do you think? Comment and let us know!