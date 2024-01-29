Aurora Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Collector Doll Now Available

A new Disney Limited Edition collector doll has been released. Aurora is 17″ tall and is in honor of the 65th Anniversary of “Sleeping Beauty.”
Aurora Limited Edition Doll – Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary – 17” – $149.99
”If you dream a thing more than once, it’s sure to come true.” Celebrate the 65th Anniversary of Walt Disney’s animated masterpiece with this Princess Aurora Limited Edition doll. Stunning in her stardusted pink and blue satin gown, and adorned with sparkling gems and delicate golden embroidery, our serene Sleeping Beauty from once upon a dream is a romantic vision to behold!
- Limited Edition of 5,000
- Includes Certificate of Authenticity
- Detailed satin gown with iridescent pink and blue highlights
- Fitted bodice with golden embroidery and piped trim
- Iridescent pink and blue peplum with pleated front, golden embroidery and sparkling rhinestones
- Golden embroidered skirt hem with piped trim
- Shimmering sheer mesh sleeves and stand up collar
- Bejeweled golden crown
- Golden necklace
- Two-tone shoes
- Beautifully styled hair with cascading ringlets
- Rooted eyelashes
- Fully poseable
- Display stand included
- Comes in elegant commemorative pink and blue window display packaging with golden foil decoration
- Scenic backdrop
- Pink and blue satin ribbon carry handle and tie
- PVC / ABS plastic / polypropylene / polyoxymethylene / polyester
- Doll: approx. 17” H
- Box: approx. 18 3/4” H x 11” W x 6” D“
