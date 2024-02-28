Auli’i Cravalho To Reprise Role For Moana 2







Recently, the Moana brand has had a few interesting twists of fate. In April of last year, it was announced that Disney would be making a Live-Action Remake of the film with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reprising his role as the demigod Maui.







Since then, Disney has also announced Moana 2 for a November 2024 theatrical release date. The announcement came as quite a surprise, as a film of this scale would definitely need time to develop. Well, the funny thing is that it was originally going to be a Disney+ television series and is now being edited into a feature film instead.



Since the announcement, some have wondered if it was too short notice for any of the actors from the first film to reprise their roles, as the show was already being worked on before the announcement. Now it appears that at least one actor who plays one of the film’s two main characters will return.



Via her Instagram page, actress Auli’i Carvalho made a post saying, “That feeling when you’re officially returning to Motunui. We’re sailing Way beyond the reef this November.” with a video outside of the Roy E. Disney Animation Building.

While it hasn’t been confirmed, we will most likely see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also return since he is involved with the Live-Action Remake. Since this film was originally going to be a series, the show most likely recorded lines with stand-in actors or sound-alikes. They will probably have to match the lip movements of the original audio or even redo the mouth animations to fit the new audio.



Despite Bob Iger claiming that the studio will be focusing on more original ideas, there are sure a lot of sequels being worked on, with more and more being announced every couple of months.



What do you think? Are you excited for Moana 2? Or should Disney do more original stuff?



Source: Deadline