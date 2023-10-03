Audiences Are Already Split On ‘Wish’ Before It Even Releases







Disney’s upcoming animated film Wish released its most recent trailer last week and has already reached over 5 million views on YouTube. The trailer shows the story of Asha, the apprentice of King Magnifico. She believes that he holds an iron grip on the power to grant people’s wishes and tries to find a way to bring that joy to the people of the kingdom.





The trailer had many positive comments from viewers, saying that they were excited for a new Disney fairytale film and a potential new Disney Princess.







However, despite these fans expressing their excitement for the film it appears that there is an even split. Looking at the current like to dislike ration (via an extension) the positive and negative reception is almost evenly matched with 39K Likes to 35K Dislikes.







There are multiple reasons for the amount of resistance this film is facing. Aside from the current attitude of anti-Disney from certain groups, many comment on the quality of the animation. The film doesn’t commit to a more realistic style in films like Frozen or Moana and instead uses a filter to give the illusion of hand-drawn textures. Well known animator Harry Partridge has even called this out, saying that it combines the worst of both 2D and 3D animation.



This decision to make it 3D with 2D textures is rather odd, especially since they originally considered making the film fully hand-drawn. The blending of the two styles doesn’t seem to be well executed. It resembles more of a Disney Channel movie than a theatrical release.



Another issue some people seem to have is in regard to the story, specifically with King Magnifico (voiced by: Chris Pine). Many say that his motivation for choosing to moderate what wishes do and don’t get granted isn’t very villain-like.







While the current status does seem to be mixed, there is a chance for people’s opinions to change/improve as the release of the film gets closer. Disney really needs a win at the box office, so hopefully, they’ll do what they can to market it well.



What do you think? Are you looking forward to Wish?



Source: YouTube