Artist Kevin Bolk Re-imagines Disney Princesses as Rocks

I’m sure you’ve all seen various “viral” posts about artists re-imagining Disney characters as warriors, or Sailor Scouts. They draw them as “real” people or actors as those characters. Well artist Kevin Bolk decided to go with rocks and it’s so fun.

It’s from back in 2014, but they’re a lot of fun.

I also love how he did the logo for his name, in a Disney princess oval with a crown.

Kevin has a bunch of art on Deviant Art. Some of it is Disney based and some is not, but his work is always fun.

He is also the one who came up with the idea behind ‘The Hawkeye Initiative‘ back in 2012. Basically artists redrew comic covers with women in provocative or unnatural poses with Hawkeye instead.

You can follow him on Deviant Art or visit his site HERE.

