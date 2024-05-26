Artist Azuma Makoto Created a Flowery Mickey Mouse Statue







Have you ever wanted a Mickey Mouse statue with its skull full of beautiful flowers? While this may sound like nightmare fuel for some, it is actually a pretty cool-looking design. That’s thanks to the skill of artist Azuma Makoto.

Since this is a piece on Mighty Jaxx, it’s going to be pretty expensive. Are you ready to spend $399 on a piece of art by Azuma Makoto?

Due to customer demand, Mighty Jaxx has started to take deposits rather than expecting full up-front payments. You can lock down your Mickey with only $159.60.

Azuma Makoto’s Mickey Mouse is expected to ship in October and can be pre-ordered now. From our experience covering these unique collectibles, they tend to sell out very fast!

Makoto’s sculpture stands 9″ tall and is made of vinyl and ABS. Only 300 of these will be made.

“In his quest to explore the possibilities of artistic expressions by flowers and plants, Azuma Makoto has chartered to make his mark in the art collectibles world, reimagining Mickey Mouse this time round!

Striking his iconic pose as vibrant flowers bloom eternally within, Mickey Mouse by Azuma Makoto evokes feelings of nostalgia while showcasing Makoto’s incredible artistry and his deep appreciation for the beauty of flowers.”

Makoto’s flower art is quite stunning. Check out the gallery for more of the artist’s works.

If this Mickey looks somewhat familiar, that’s because the body is similar to the Vexx statue we covered not too long ago. The poses are almost the same, which would make both pieces complement each other.

Mighty Jaxx also produced a different piece of Makoto’s art, Flower and Man. It, too, sold out.

What do you think of the flower-filled Mickey? Let us know below!

