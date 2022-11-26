Arthur Bochner Released from Walt Disney Company

The cuts keep happening at the Disney Company. Reports are that Arthur Bochner no longer works for the Walt Disney Company. With the return of Bob Iger and the removal of Bob Chapek, more staff changes looked inevitable. Variety confirmed that Arthur Bochner fell as the next domino to fall in the trail of Chapek’s demise. Kareem Daniel was fired earlier this week with Bochner’s release following a few days later.

Bochner’s dismissal should have been expected. Bochner served as a key part of the support staff of Bob Chapek. In addition, Bochner served as the key speechwriter for Chapek. Bochner functioned as Chapek’s chief of staff previously. He, then, moved to vice president of strategic communications position during the height of Chapek controversies, such as the political battles over the Florida bill sometimes called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. This large public relations issue, and others, angered Disney Cast Members and fans alike.

Bochner, also, helped craft Chapek’s remarks for Disney’s Q3 earnings call and follow-up memo to staff that ignited the fire to remove Chapek from his position. Apparently, this disappointing earnings call gave opponents of Chapek enough clout to convince Disney to release him from his duties.

Early in his return, Iger made a statement, when releasing Daniel, that the Disney Company would be restructuring. He stated that much of this restructuring would be in the next few weeks. So far, people directly aligned with Chapek have faced these changes. Based on current evidence, if you aligned with Chapek during his time, you should get your resume ready.

What other restructuring do we think we will see? Logic dictates that we should expect several more “firings” over the next few weeks. Of course, the Cast Member town hall meeting with Iger should shed some light also.

What do you think about all of this? How do you think things will turn out for Disney in the short term? Let us know in the comments below