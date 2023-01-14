“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” Trailer Released

The classic and award winning book, Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret by Judy Blume, about handling the challenges of female adolescence and puberty is coming to the big screen. Lionsgate, a member of the Walt Disney Company, has produced the film. The film is set to be released on April 28, 2023. The film was written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig. She directed The Edge of Seventeen in 2016.

The film stars Rachel McAdams as Margaret’s mother, Barbara Simon, Kathy Bates as Margaret’s grandmother, Sylvia Simon, and newcomer, Abby Ryder Fortson, as the titular character of eleven year old Margaret.

In the novel and the trailer for the movie, Margaret and her other sixth grade friends wander through some of the various and sometimes embarrassing struggles of a young woman such as learning about the changes in the female body, getting bras for the first time, having crushes on boys, and buying feminine products for the first time with a male cashier.

The novel was released in 1970 and has been a classic ever since. The novel has been challenged several times over the years by libraries and school districts as it includes detailed discussion about menstruation and “its negative portrayal of some Christian characters.”

Judy Blume, the author of the novel, was skeptical about a film adaptation of this book as it was very personal for her. She said on the TODAY show, “Right before I said yes, I said to my movie agent, ‘You can try to sell some of these books but not Margaret. Absolutely not Margaret.” However, the director of the film, Kelly Fremon Craig, took it upon herself to write Judy Blume a passionate letter about her love for the novel. Blume was convinced to change her mind with the persuasive letter.

The film, Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret, comes to theaters on April 28, 2023.

Watch the official trailer:

