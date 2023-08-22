Are You Ready for Death Eaters at Diagon Alley Universal Studios Florida?







Universal Orlando Resort officially announced that the Death Eaters would appear in Diagon Alley from September through early November.

As rumored, the Death Eaters will entertain or scare guests this fall in Diagon Alley. For fans of the darker side of magic, they will appear in the Diagon Alley area of Universal Studios for the first time. They will flourish through Diagon Alley on select dates from September 1 through November 4.

The dates officially announced by Universal Orlando Resort match the dates for Halloween Horror Nights. Does this mean the Death Eaters will only appear during Halloween Horror Nights?

Which Nights Will We Get Death Eaters?

At this point, we do not know officially when the Death Eaters will appear. However, based on the dates given, we should expect them on Halloween Horror Nights evenings for sure. Since the Death Eaters came out only at night when part of the Dark Arts show in Hogsmeade, logic dictates that a similar setting would prevail for the move to Diagon Alley. Still, we do not know anything officially. However, based on the wording of the announcement, we suspect that some non-Halloween Horror Nights evenings will involve the Death Eater. Still, we cannot confirm this yet.

Death Eaters were very popular when interacting with guests in the Hogsmeade area. We would expect similar guest appreciation in Diagon Alley also.

The Death Eaters bring a sinister energy that will fill the air in Diagon Alley as guests encounter them. These devoted followers of Lord Voldemort do not shy away from the practice of the Dark Arts. This interactive live entertainment experience puts guests face-to-face with these fanatic witches and wizards as they roam through London, lurk their way through the cobbled streets of Knockturn Alley, and challenge guests to join the Dark Lord.

Also, guests can shop for various Wizarding World merchandise while visiting Diagon Alley to embrace their sinister side. The Slytherins in your group will love this.

Of course, Wizarding World fans can dine at the Leaky Cauldron and take home a unique wand from Ollivanders. There are countless ways for guests to immerse themselves in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida.

For more information about Universal Orlando Resort and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, visit www.universalorlando.com.