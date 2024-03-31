Are These Grandmas and Their Disney Princess Dresses Real?







I have recently stumbled upon a few different images that show a single woman or several elderly women together holding a dress that appears to be crocheted or knitted and covered in fantastically Disney Princesses.

But are these real, or is this another AI trick?

These are very likely AI-generated.

From just looking at the images, I see that they look fake. But if you zoom in on various aspects, you can see that these are definitely AI-generated.

What is up with her hands.

The coat hanger is bent around her finger and fingers are missing.

Again, her pinkie has extra parts of the hand attached.

What is she using? That is some odd needle with yarn coming from nowhere. This is not crocheting.

What’s up with her hair?

I saw this video and you can see many of these appear to be AI generated.

A lot of it looks too smooth or artificial.

This one, for example. Look a the clock face.

This one has a shaded face and it looks like it was an animated character turned into a “crocheted” one.

Hands are odd in places; hair doesn’t look real. Where is that yarn all coming from, and why do some of these ladies have four strands going at once?

Here are ones that all say the same thing but were posted by various accounts.

Why are her thumbs backward?

Why is this woman “crocheting” the coat hanger? What is that supposed to be? A knitting needle or crochet hook?

Do not fall for these.

The dresses are perfectly shaped. If they were real, they would lie flat. The stitches are too perfect IF you can even see stitches.

You can buy real dresses on places like Etsy. Look at the difference in appearance.

CrochetCreationsbyMa

Or this one from NicolesYarnTreasures

Do not fall for the fakes.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!