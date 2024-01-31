Are Little Sleepies’ Disney Princess Dreams Lunaluxe Bamboo Pajamas Sold Out?







It seems like everyone is trying to get a set of Little Sleepies’ Lunaluxe Bamboo Disney Princess Dreams Two-Piece Pajamas. That is possibly the longest product name I’ve ever seen. Regardless, they’re super popular at the moment, but are they sold out?

The Little Sleepies website shows that every size from 12 months to 16 is unavailable. There’s nothing left for Disney Princess fans, but you can join a waitlist!

However, adults who want Little Sleepies’ Lunaluxe Bamboo Disney Princess Dreams Two-Piece Pajamas are in luck! The women’s PJ tops are available, but only in XL. The bottoms are, sadly, sold out.

Oh, and the Luxe Bow headband featuring the Disney Princess design is also still available. They’re available in newborn to 8 years sizes.

“Tuck them in for sweet dreams in new Disney jams! These must-have PJs feature all their favorite Disney princesses on a light aqua background, complete with pretty purple trim. This two-piece set is made from our soft and stretchy Lunaluxe™ Bamboo, designed with extra length to fit up-to-3x longer. Snag styles for mommy & me matching!“

It’s unclear why the pajamas are so popular, but maybe it has something to do with the features:

Made from custom-milled Lunaluxe™ Bamboo that’s gentle on sensitive or eczema-prone skin

Seasonless fabric keeps them cool in the summer & cozy in the winter

No snaps, buttons or interior tags

Long sleeve top with matching pants (Perfect for potty training!)

Designed with extra length to fit up-to-3x longer

Are PJs that big of a deal now? Is this like the Egyptian fabric fad from years ago?

OK, it’s because it’s Disney, and they’re a limited edition. I get it. As someone who has been sent to the parks to pick up things like popcorn buckets, I know how rabid collectors get when it comes to stuff that is available in small quantities.

Will you try to get the PJs? Let us know!

[Source: Little Sleepies]