Arcade Machines Added To Men In Black Attraction Exit at Universal Orlando

There is something a bit new at Universal Studios Florida. The popular Men In Black attraction has just added an arcade at the exit of the ride.

One of our reporters was there today and got images of the new addition.

Some of the machines included are a MIB machine, Jurassic Park, Batman, Injustice, Spider-man Pinball, Deadstorm Pirates, and come claw toy machines.

It’s a fun little distraction on your way out, or if you have to wait for someone it could give you something to do.

