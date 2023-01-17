Aquatica Orlando Beach Nights

Aquatica Orlando is hosting Beach Nights on Saturday Nights from January 21 through February 25. Each Beach Night is included for Pass Members or Day tickets guests.

Guests can spend the day sliding down Aquatica Orlando’s famous water slides including Riptide Race and relaxing on what they have deemed Orlando’s biggest beach. After your water fun-filled day has come to a conclusion, stay for family-friendly movies, games, snacks, beverages, and fun!

The line up for the movies are as follows:

January 21: Luca at 5:45pm

January 28: Moana at 5:45pm

February 4: Sing at 5:45pm

February 11: The Princess and the Frog at 5:45pm

February 18: Aladdin (1992) at 5:45pm

February 25: Beauty and the Beast (1991) at 5:45pm

Pass Members will be given a FREE bag of popcorn on each movie night. If you are looking for more food options, there will be food and beverages available for purchase at varying locations throughout the waterpark. Kura’s Beachside Panini will have fresh popcorn, food, snacks, hot chocolate, and fountain beverages. Trader Turi’s Tiki Bar will have adult beverages including adult hot chocolate and other specialty drinks.

Aquatica Orlando encourages guests to bring a blanket or to find one of their beach chairs on “Orlando’s biggest beach” to partake in these fun beach nights. Aquatica is also boasting that they have heated pools and waterways for guests to have the perfect temperature during the “cooler” Florida days.

Fun times are certainly afoot at Aquatica Orlando with these family-friendly Beach Nights.

Which Aquatica Orlando Beach Night are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments.