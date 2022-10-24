Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Has Been Released

Marvel has just released a trailer for the upcoming ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ film. The “secret universe beneath ours” is the backdrop for this film and Bill Murray appears in the trailer too. Not sure if that is a good or bad thing given the accusations around him as of late.

The trailer sets up Scott Lang (Ant-Man) and his every day life as someone people seem to find forgettable, often being confused with other super heroes. Then they end up in the Quantum Realm and there we see an eclectic world full of eclectic characters, including Bill Murray, and Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) all set to Elton John’s ‘Yellow Brick Road.’

Take a look!

There is also a new poster with Kang the Conqueror as the focus:

An official synopsis of the film reads:

“In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang.”

A lot of speculations has been swirling around this film, mostly about the possibility of Scott Lang’s death. Of course that is a complete rumor and has not been confirmed and likely won’t be until the movie release, so take it with a grain of salt.

Oversaturation with Marvel stories has started to become a complaint with fans. It will be interesting to see how this film does in theaters. The introduction of Phase 5 and a story featuring Kang might be enough to keep up interest.

Time will tell.

‘Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ will release to theaters on February 17, 2023.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Comicbook.com