‘Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania’ Projected To Open Lower than ‘Thor: Love and Thunder?’

Marvel is kicking off their Phase 5, Multiverse story with ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania’ on February 17, 2023. This is going to be the story that introduces Kang the Conqueror and set up the saga moving forward. Sounds like a big deal right? Well box office projections have it at a lower opening weekend than ‘Thor 4.’ But is that the whole picture?
Box office projections has the film at $96 million – $131 million for opening weekend (domestically) but the film is getting a release in China. So I am questioning the idea that it will not do as well as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ yet a lot of media outlets are running with this. It’s key to note that they keep focusing on “domestic box office totals” but as we’ve seen with ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ the overseas box office is still a big money maker. While China is facing issues with COVID, they still brought up the ‘Avatar’ totals overall.
Unlike ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Ant-man’s third film is getting a release in China, on the same day it releases in the United States. That is likely going to boost it and could bring up the totals overall. While I don’t think it will do as well as other films like “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” it will likely do better than others and ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ did about $150 million at opening, so it is possible that the extra box office could send ‘Ant-Man’ over that.
That being said, a lot of people are getting tired of Marvel. “Marvel fatigue” is a term being used more often as Disney keeps flooding the theaters and Disney+ with Marvel content. Phase 4 did not perform that well overall and even with another overarching story on the horizon, many people are just tuning out and ‘Ant-Man’ isn’t traditionally a big box office draw.
We have weeks until the movie releases so it will be interesting to see how it goes.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.