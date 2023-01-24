‘Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania’ Projected To Open Lower than ‘Thor: Love and Thunder?’







Marvel is kicking off their Phase 5, Multiverse story with ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania’ on February 17, 2023. This is going to be the story that introduces Kang the Conqueror and set up the saga moving forward. Sounds like a big deal right? Well box office projections have it at a lower opening weekend than ‘Thor 4.’ But is that the whole picture?

Box office projections has the film at $96 million – $131 million for opening weekend (domestically) but the film is getting a release in China. So I am questioning the idea that it will not do as well as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ yet a lot of media outlets are running with this. It’s key to note that they keep focusing on “domestic box office totals” but as we’ve seen with ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ the overseas box office is still a big money maker. While China is facing issues with COVID, they still brought up the ‘Avatar’ totals overall.

Unlike ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Ant-man’s third film is getting a release in China, on the same day it releases in the United States. That is likely going to boost it and could bring up the totals overall. While I don’t think it will do as well as other films like “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” it will likely do better than others and ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ did about $150 million at opening, so it is possible that the extra box office could send ‘Ant-Man’ over that.

That being said, a lot of people are getting tired of Marvel. “Marvel fatigue” is a term being used more often as Disney keeps flooding the theaters and Disney+ with Marvel content. Phase 4 did not perform that well overall and even with another overarching story on the horizon, many people are just tuning out and ‘Ant-Man’ isn’t traditionally a big box office draw.

We have weeks until the movie releases so it will be interesting to see how it goes.

