Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Expected to Take Huge Box Office Plunge For Week 2







The reviews are not great for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and the media has been trying to spin the opening weekend as some kind of triumph. Now it seems that the expected sophomore week plunge could set records as well.

According to We Got This Covered, the estimates for ‘Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ are only about $30 million by Sunday, a 71% drop. This is not good and if this happens, it would give it the record for the biggest drop off of a film that debuted at over $100 million. Beating the drop for the awful Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It would also be the biggest drop off of any MCU film to date.

Yikes!

Many fans were already complaining about the over saturation of Marvel content, but the content as of late has seemingly been sub-par as well. While Disney is spacing out future projects, unless the stories and visuals are better, they will likely continue to see a drop. However, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3’ has a good shot at a much higher box office total, ‘The Marvels’ might not do the same.

