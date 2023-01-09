Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantomania Poster Revealed, Trailer Coming Tonight

Marvel has just released a new poster for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantomania.” An announcement was also made for a new trailer releasing tonight during the College Football Playoff National Championship on ESPN at 7:30 EST.
Check out the new poster and don’t miss the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWasp: Quantumania tonight in the College Football Playoff National Championship at 7:30 PM ET only on @espn. pic.twitter.com/cQYbsravs4
— Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (@AntMan) January 9, 2023
Here is the poster:
A synopsis of the film reads:
“Ant-Man and the Wasp find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.”
It has a running time of two hours and five minutes according to Digital Spy.
The film releases to theater on February 17th.
