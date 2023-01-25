Ant-Man 3 Writer Explains MODOK’s Odd Inspiration







The upcoming Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to usher in the fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will also be the third, and potentially final, installment of the Ant-Man series starring Paul Rudd as Acott Land aka the titular Ant-Man.







The film will introduce fans to the Quantum Realm (Originally called the Microverse but changed due to legal reasons). In it we will see the universe Janet Dyne, aka the original Wasp, had been stuck in for 30 years before being rescued in 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp.



The film will give us two big Marvel villains. The main villain is Kang the Conqueror (Played by: Jonathan Majors). The character first appeared in 2021’s Loki Disney+ series and will hype him up for the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The other villain being MODOK. MODOK will be played by Corey Stoll, who had previously played Yellowjacket in the first Ant-Man film in 2015.







Not much is known about MODOK aside from a recent image leak and an appearance in a recent trailer. It isn’t yet known if Yellowjacket became this version of MODOK since Yellowjacket technically didn’t die at the end of that film.







In a recent interview with SFX Magazine the film’s writer, Jeff Loveless, decided to share what inspired this specific version of the character. And it is rather… odd. He stated:



“MODOK is maybe my single favorite thing that I got in the movie. Obviously we are very faithful to the comics with the design and the look, but then there is a little bit of extra we put into him. Maybe I’ll get fired off The Kang Dynasty when people see it, but some of my favorite moments come from MODOK and the dynamics there.“



“I’ll just say he was inspired by Kevin Kline in A Fish Called Wanda and Frank Grimes in an old Simpsons episode; This really put-upon, selfish, entitled but then also deeply sad, insecure man who knows that he got a shit deal in life and is trying to make the best of it.“







The inspiration for this version seems a bit… odd. Kevin Kline’s Otto West is a merciless killer and thief while Frank Grimes is a depressing and sympathetic character who appeared in one of the darkest episodes of The Simpsons. Doesn’t sound like your typical Marvel villain.



While the original MODOK of the comics is an evil genius and has sometimes been played for laughs in the Iron Man animated series and the Super Hero Squad Show this doesn’t seem to fit in line with the classic villain many fans have come to ironically root for. We’ll just have to wait and see when the film debuts to see how they pull it off.



Source: Games Radar