Ant-Man 3 Becomes First MCU Film To Receive Razzie Nomination







The year 2023 was arguably one of, if not the worst year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has faced. Nearly everything they released ended up being a theatrical failure. First was Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which brought in a less-than-desirable $476 Million when compared to its $200 Million budget. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which made $845 Million, was not the $1 Billion+ success Marvel hoped for. And lastly, The Marvels became the first MCU film to actually lose money making only $206 Million against a nearly $220 Million budget. And the less said about Secret Invasion, the better.







Not only did they take hits financially, but also a few PR hits with the VFX artists attempting to unionize, the various Hollywood strikes, and the legal issues surrounding actor Johnathan Majors, who was set to be the MCU’s new major threat in the MCU’s second saga.



Now Marvel has been dealt another black eye as Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has been nominated for a total of three Razzie Awards. For those who don’t know, the Golden Raspberry Awards, aka Razzie Awards, are an annual mock award show that awards films for negative traits such as worst picture, worst screenplay, worst actor, etc. They are pretty much the anti-Oscars.







The nominations include Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel for the film itself, Worst Director for Peyton Reed, and two nominations for Worst Supporting Actor in Michael Douglas and Bill Murray.



Funny enough, this isn’t the first time a superhero film has ever been nominated or even won a Razzie. Halle Berry won “Worst Actress” for her role in 2004’s Catwoman and she accepted the award in person and gave a tear-filled acceptance speech.







With the MCU getting so many back eyes in such a short period of time, it’s probably time for Disney to re-examine their plans and decide if it should finally end.



Source: ScreenRant