Another New Disney’s The Haunted Mansion Trailer Dropped Ahead of the Film Release







Disney is really starting to push for their “Disney’s The Haunted Mansion” release coming on July 28th. Now there is yet another trailer showcasing more of the attraction Easter eggs and we finally see Winona Ryder and Daniel Levy.

Take a look!

From the trailer we learn a bit more about the story. The house comes more “alive” after midnight and vanilla candles don’t fix it. Gabby (Rosario Dawson) gets Owen Wilson’s help and he goes out an enlists the help of Tiffany Haddish as Harriet the psychic, LaKeith Stanfield as Ben Matthias, Danny DeVito as Bruce Davis a professor “who knows about haunted houses,” and Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota.

It’s been long rumored that Winona Ryder and Dan Levy were in the film and we finally got a look at both of them!

I’m seeing a lot of excitement over Winona Ryder in the comments. But I’m honestly not sure how big of a part she has. Seems like it’s just a cameo. The Haunted Mansion hits theaters on July 28th! What do you think? Comment and let us know.