Another NERF Action Xperience Location Is Coming Soon!







Years ago, the NERF Action Xperience came to Singapore. The Hasbro-licensed attraction allowed families to rent different types of NERF guns in shooting galleries and shootouts with other guests.

Just last year, New Jersey’s Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield mall was the location for the first US rollout of the NERF Action Xperience. Thanks to Attractions Magazine, we learned that another one will be coming in 2024!

Sorry, fellow Floridians, but this new NERF-themed park isn’t coming to the Sunshine State. Instead, Kingsmen Creatives Ltd. has been tapped to integrate the iconic children’s toy in Tennessee.

The center is slated to open in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The 25,000 sq. ft. facility will be family-friendly but is intended to appeal to both kids and adults.

While we don’t know precisely what attractions will be built into this new facility, it is said to have “blaster battle zones, sports challenges, an obstacle course, a dining area, and an onsite store.”

Hasbro’s VP of Loction-Based Entertainment, Matt Proulx, didn’t go into details about all the details about what the new location would hold, but did say, “We’re proud to be executing on our promise of bringing unique, innovative experiences to our Nerf players in Pigeon Forge.”

Hopefully, the Pigeon Forge location will be more like the Singapore version than the much smaller counterpart found in NJ.

While researching this, I noticed that other sites are reporting different sizes for the intended NERF building. The Knoxville Daily Sun says it will be 29K sq. ft.

Most other news sources are using the larger of the two. So, I think it’s safe to say that 29,000 is the correct number. Either way, this place is going to be huge!

[Source: Attractions Magazine]