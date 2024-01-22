Angry Disney World Guest Takes Rage Out on Bus Door







Typically, Orlando’s transit systems are pretty good. Sure, Disney’s monorail cars may smell terrible, and a bus could run late, but they rarely cause too many problems.

WDW News Today reports that a Florida Man was not too happy after he ended up in Disney Springs. In November 2023, the person in question, Elijah Thomas, found himself at the final stop on a Lynx bus line.

While Disney Springs isn’t a terrible place to end up, this wasn’t what Thomas wanted. He had fallen asleep on the bus and was informed by the driver that the shopping destination was the line’s last stop for the day.

According to the Orange County Sheriff, the passenger got quite mad, leading to him yelling and swearing at the Lynx bus driver. Eventually, Thomas exited the bus, and the driver shut the doors.

The driver would not allow Thomas back on the bus. This sent the man into a rage, throwing fists at the vehicle’s front door. His attack led to the glass being broken, resulting in an estimated $500 repair.

Although Thomas left the scene, authorities soon picked him up on Buena Vista Drive. However, it was revealed this month that the state attorney’s office would not prosecute.

Aseye Akos Ablordeppey, Florida’s Assistant State Attorney, made the following statement in court documents:

“From the investigation which has been made, it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution. This action is taken to clear the records and to release the subject’s bond, if any has been posted responsive to the above charge. If in custody, defendant should be released.“

And that’s where the story ends. There was no comment from Thomas or his legal representative.

Interesting. You can damage a bus and walk away with no repercussions. I wonder why?

[Source: WDW News Today]