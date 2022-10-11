Angela Lansbury Passes Away

Angela Lansbury, star of stage, television, and screen, has passed away at the age of 96. It was announced Tuesday that she passed in her sleep, five days before her 97th birthday.

Lansbury is best known to Disney fans as Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast and as Miss Eglantine Price in Bedknobs and Broomsticks. She started in the television show, Murder, She Wrote as main character, Jessica Fletcher, for twelve seasons. She was nominated for an Emmy every season that Murder, She Wrote aired, but she never won.

Lansbury went on to win an honorary Oscar from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for her body of work in 2013. The Academy stated that Lansbury was, “an entertainment icon who has created some of cinema’s most memorable characters, inspiring generations of actors.” She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in 1944’s Gaslight, for 1945’s The Picture of Dorian Gray, and for 1962’s The Manchurian Candidate.

Angela Lansbury did go on to win a total of four Tony Awards, Broadway’s highest honor, throughout her career with her last being this past June for lifetime achievement.

Lansbury was born on October 16, 1925 in London, England. She spent her youth participating in music and drama. She graduated from the Feagin School of Dramatic Art in New York City in 1942. She then went on to pursue acting on stage and later in California with her mother, who was also an actress.

Angela Lansbury married Peter Shaw, a British agent and producer, in 1949. They were together until his death in 2003. They went on to have two children, Anthony and Deirdre.

Fellow actors have express their sadness at this legend’s passing including Raphael Sbarge who acted along side her in a Murder, She Wrote episode entitled Hannigan’s Wake.

Angela Lansbury, for all of us who

had the extreme joy of working with her, loved actors. She cared deeply that we were taken care of, and made us feel like we were a part of her family. She was absolutely authentic, always kind, and something about her always touched my heart. pic.twitter.com/oCXLnaWAID — Raphael Sbarge (@RaphaelSbarge) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury will be forever missed by the Hollywood community and her countless number of fans around the globe. Her legacy will endure through her body of work.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter