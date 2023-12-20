Andy Serkis Was Unhappy With How The Last Jedi Treated Snoke







When Star Wars: The Force Awakens was released in December of 2015 the film left many fans with anticipation for answers to their questions. Director J. J. Abrams used his ‘Mystery Box’ style of storytelling, setting up multiple storylines without any payoff planned. The idea was to get fans guessing and wanting to know more. One of those questions was, “Who is Snoke?“







Snoke, played by motion capture veteran Andy Serkis, was meant to be the puppet master figure behind the action of Kylo Ren and The First Order. Seen as a tall and gangly individual with immense power over the Force. Many believed him to be a forgotten Sith Lord who resurfaced after the defat of Darth Sidious.



However, in the follow-up film, The Last Jedi, all and any tension over his identity was almost immediately tossed out the window when director Ran Johnson decided to kill him off without explaining who he was or what his motivations were to the audience.







As it turns out, not only was the audience upset at this, but also Serkis himself. In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, the actor expresses his reaction to finding out what was going to happen to his character:



“Let me just phrase it like this. When I went in to read ‘The Last Jedi,’ I spent the first 30 pages thinking, ‘This is the most incredible character.’ Then I turned the page: ‘And then Snoke gets sliced in half.’ And I was gutted. Gutted.“







It is rather appropriate to use the term “gutted” as his character was sliced in half. Nevertheless, Snoke ended up being a puppet himself, a flesh puppet of Darth Sidious who, somehow, returned from the dead.







Andy Serkis has since appeared in the Disney+ series Andor as the character Kino Loy, surprisingly not using a motion capture suit. While Andor has since gone on to win praise from fans, The Last Jedi still creates heated debates to this day.

What do you think? Should Snoke have survived until Episode IX, or was it right to kill him off? Let us know.



Source: Slashfilm